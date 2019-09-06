Karon Bond, 79, of Seguin, formerly of Kenedy, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Seguin.
Mrs. Bond was born Oct. 6, 1939, in Shiner to Elwood and Bess (Zavesky) Marburger. She married Bailey Bond Oct. 11, 1957, and she was an owner and operator of Sears Catalog Store in Kenedy for many years.
Survivors include her husband; daughter, Joanna Fischer of Schroeder; sons, Toby (Jennifer) Bond of Helotes; Stacy (Carrie) Bond of San Antonio; grandchildren, Clayton and Colton Fischer, Christian and Mark Wood, Hanna and Sarah Bond; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Eckols Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.