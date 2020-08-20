Kathryn Ann (Pace) Patrick was born on November 24, 1939, in Karnes City, Texas to Carol Leroy and Mary Alice (Ruckman) Pace. Kathryn passed away on August 14, 2020 at the age of 80. She preceded in death by her parents and loving sister Mary Carol (Pace) Boening.
Kathryn met the love of her life, Jerry Dwain Patrick; their journey started together for the next sixty-one years. She had a husband who was totally devoted to her in every sense of that word. A man who marveled at everything she said and did. That was reciprocal. With a husband whose work kept them on the move to many different places (22 towns in 9 different states to be exact) along countless new roads there was always one constant, the two of them were together. In every town that they moved she made a house that was a loving home, and in 1973 they moved to Bakersfield, California where they would eventually start a business together in 1990. The same town where she helped turn many houses into loving homes, where her love and kindness was felt by anyone she came across, and where she became “Grammy” and Jerry became “Papo”. This could have been anywhere, there was always a constant, the two of them together forever and always.
In the meantime, add four kids, Susan, Kevin, Stephen and Carol who adored her and loved to be with her, and you have the ultimate role model. Kathryn could teach the book on mothering. Whether it was Susan’s Sunday school teacher, Kevin and Stephen’s Boy Scout leader, Carol’s room mom, cafeteria volunteer, official driver to all, or number one cheerleader at all the games, races, and/or matches. The list is endless! Each child and grandchild felt her love and adoration. She was always there for each and every one of the kids.
Kathryn is survived by her loving husband, Jerry of sixty-one years; daughter Mary Susan and husband Steve Holloway; son Kevin Patrick and wife Pountip and son Stephen Patrick; daughter Janice Carol and husband Byron Campbell; grandchildren Chris Holloway (Nicole), Mary Brianne (Kevin) Jackson, Bryce Holloway, Addune (Jolly) Sayaphone, Paige Zeno, Julia, Matt, Gabby and Devin Patrick, Byron (Morgan) Campbell, Blake and Brady Campbell, and nine great-grandchildren: Liam and Ellie Holloway, Wyatt and William Jackson, Taren Sayaphone, Skyler and Storm Zeno, London and Goldie Campbell.
A funeral service will be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast at 3700 River Blvd, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Pallbearers are her grandsons, Chris Holloway, Bryce Holloway, Byron Campbell, Blake Campbell, Brady Campbell, Matt Patrick, Addune Sayaphone, and honorary Pallbearer is Devin Patrick.
The family request in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Valley Children’s Hospital of Madera, California, OneLegacy Foundation-Donate Life, and Habitat for Humanity HopeBuilders.
Greenlawn Funeral Home
