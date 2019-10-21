Kathy Glenn Guzman, 56, of Karnes City, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Mrs. Guzman was born April 19, 1963, to Walter and Mildred Lee Morgan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, David Glenn and James Glenn; a sister, Barbara Glenn; and three grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Vincent Guzman; children, Jessica Ray, Amanda Guzman, Dominic Campbell, Angela Guzman and Joe Anthony Hopkins; and numerous grandchildren.
Visitation was held from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday Oct. 18, at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City.
The funeral service was conducted there at 10 o’clock that morning. Interment followed at Karnes City Memory Gardens.
