Kenneth Gerfers, 84, of Kenedy, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Mr. Gerfers born Oct. 18, 1935, in Kendalia.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Lee Ann Morton; and his wife, Barbara Ann Gerfers.
Survivors include a daughter, Patti Jo (Don) Wright of Kenedy; grandchildren, Calleigh Jo Wright, Dustin Wright, Thomas Peyton Morton and Kenneth Brady Morton; three great-grandsons; and a sister, Sandro (Dutch) Dodd of The Woodlands.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Eckols Funeral Home chapel with a prayer service at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 10 a.m. at Brush Country Cowboy Church in George West with interment following in George West Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Brush Country Cowboy Church.
