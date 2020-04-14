Kenneth “Pick” Pearce, 89, passed away on Saturday, March 29, 2020.
Kenneth Paul Pearce was born in Falls City on January 6, 1931 to Pickens Andrew and Mabel Spencer Pearce.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Elva Pearce McGaul; brothers, John, Robert and Jack Pearce.
He is survived by his wife Beula Mae Pearce of Rockport; sons, Kenneth Wayne and Diane Pearce of La Vernia, John Weldon and Kathy Pearce of Giddings, and James Andrew Pearce of Karnes City.
Kenneth served his country in the Airforce during the Korean Conflict.
He served his state on the Texas Highway Patrol, Criminal Intelligence service, of The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.
He was elected to three terms as Karnes County Judge.
Kenneth Pearce was laid to rest on April 3 at a private ceremony in Karnes City
