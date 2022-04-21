Kerri Elizabeth Mauch Kirby, 53, passed away peacefully in Austin, TX, on March 15, 2022. Whether you knew her as a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister, coach, teacher, or friend, one thing is for sure: her smile was legendary, she was an inspiration to others, and she was loved by many.
Born November 13, 1968, in Karnes City, TX, to Joe and Peggy Ferguson Mauch, Kerri graduated from Kenedy High School in 1987 and The University of Texas May 1991 where she was the manager for the Lady Longhorn basketball team.
Kerri taught for 27 years and coached for 21 years at Manor ISD. The many successes as varsity basketball coach and assistant track coach include regional finalists in basketball and the girls team winning state in track one year. Her love for helping others succeed was evident by the many lives she touched, and she never let her illness define her or stop her short of what she wanted to achieve.
Kerri is survived by her husband of nearly 30 years, Joey Kirby of Bastrop, daughters Jordan Kirby and Meagan Kirby of Bastrop, mother Peggy Mauch of Kenedy, sister Kimmi (Craig) Cantwell of Kenedy, and sister Kristi (Jason) Shryock of College Station along with numerous nieces and nephews. Kerri was preceded in death by her father, Joe Mauch, Jr., and a niece and a nephew.
Her family encourages everyone to have Kerri’s same positive attitude and follow her own words: “Everyone has their own challenges they must face – I just choose not to let mine rule my life!”
Visitation was held Monday, March 21, 2022, and funeral service Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Eckols Chapel with Richard Robinson officiating. Interment followed in the Kenedy Cemetery. Pallbearers: James Foster, Aaron Kirby, Adam Kirby, Kyle Kirby, Gary Krause, and Fred Nichols. Honorary pallbearers: Russell Chesser, Chance Kirby and Ray Robbins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Arthritis Foundation, Pawnee United Methodist Church, or the charity of your choice.
