Kimberly Bixler Reagan
Born March 23, 1955, peacefully passed on August 14th, 2020, at the age of 65. She was born to Dean D. Bixler and Norma Marriot Bixler in San Antonio. She is survived by her husband Ronnie, daughter Sara, brother Dean (Charmaigne) brother David (Yvonne), and favorite sisters-in-law Kay, Dawn (Bryan), Ina (Sam), Rene, and brothers-in- law Michael (Monisa) and Jason (Tammi). She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, whom she loved. Special family friends include Penny/Smokey and Pat/Richard.
Kimberly loved the Girl Scouts, the San Antonio Spurs, quilting, but mostly she loved being a mommy to Sara. She loved to travel, taking several cross country trips with her daughter. She also travelled extensively with the Southwest Research Institute. Some of the times she cherished most were with her sisters-in-law and friends, getting together to go shopping and spending summers in Wimberley.
Burial will be a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to donate may donate to the Alzheimer’s Association.
