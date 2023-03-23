Lacy Pruski, age 39, of Poth passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, in a car accident. She was born on May 30, 1983, to Jerry and Sunny Pruski.
Lacy was a loving mother to Audrey and Olivia Felux.
She was a graduate of Falls City High School and the University of Texas at San Antonio with a bachelor’s degree in communication. Throughout her life she was a champion of education and philanthropic causes. She was one of the founding members and the first president of the La Vernia Education Foundation, which still continues today. She felt so strongly about the value of education that she was currently running for a seat on the Poth ISD School Board. She was the Human Resources Manager for Karnes County, a job she truly enjoyed.
She will be greatly missed by her parents Jerry and Sunny (Eckols) Pruski, children Audrey and Olivia Felux, sister Amy Pruski, sister and brother-in-law Ryan and Lauren (Pruski) Ploch and nieces Caroline and Eleanor Ploch. She will also be missed by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, March 26th at the Nativity of the B.V.M. Catholic Church in Cestohowa. A Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. that evening. The funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 27th also at the church. Burial will follow at the Cestohowa Cemetery.
A College Fund for Lacy’s children has been set up at the Falls City National Bank ~ 100 W Front St. Falls City, Texas, 78113 ~ 830.254.3573.