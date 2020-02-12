Larry Duckett, 74, of Runge, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.
Mr. Duckett was born June 27, 1945.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy.
Survivors include two daughters, Kristy (Gene) Zaiontz of Falls City, and Gwyndolyn Lea Montez of San Antonio; two grandsons, Ryan and Eric Montez; sister-in-law, Betsy Allard; nephew, Jeff Christian; and other relatives.
Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m. followed by a graveside service at 11 o’clock at the Kenedy Cemetery with Rev. Larry Elliott officiating.
Pallbearers will be Ryan and Eric Montez, James Heirholzer, Danny Esparza, Robert Ebrom, Curtis Reynolds, Clayton Reynolds and Leon Phillips.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.