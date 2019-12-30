Larry Eugene Pullin, 79, of Gonzales, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Victoria.
Mr. Pullin was born to Curtis and Johnnie Mae (Boyd) Pullin in Corpus Christi on July 31, 1940. He was a retired oilfield tool pusher and of the Protestant faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include a sister, Carolyn Perry of Gonzales; brothers, Lance Pullin of Gonzales and Shane Pullin of Weesatche; stepchildren, Kenny Hittle of Mississippi and Bobby Hittle of Houston; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held in the Choate Cemetery Monday, Dec. 30, from 1 to 2 p.m. followed immediately by the funeral service with the Rev. Ricky Bagwell officiating. Interment will be held in the Choate Cemetery.
