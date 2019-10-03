Larry Hedtke, 72, of Karnes City, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.
Mr. Hedtke was born Oct. 2, 1946, to Gustav and Viola Hedtke in Karnes County. He was a graduate of Karnes City High School and attended San Antonio College. He served in the U.S. Army as a medic for two years and was a Vietnam veteran. He married Beverly Deskin on Aug. 19, 1972, in Karnes City and for almost 40 years worked for Farm Bureau family and clients. He also served on many local boards and councils. He enjoyed shredding on his tractor, gardening, boating, his country, Karnes County and the Ojo Rojo ranch.
Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Eckols Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral service will be conducted Saturday, Oct. 5, at 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Karnes City. Service to conclude at church.
In lieu of flowers, memorialdonations may be made to CTRC San Antonio, https://www.uthscsa.edu, or the charity of one’s choice.
