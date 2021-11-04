Larry Edwards: February 10, 1960 – October 23, 2021
Larry Wayne Edwards shook off the chains that held his body and jubilantly entered heaven on October 23, 2021. Those waiting in heaven to welcome him to his eternal home are his father and mother, Jimmie B Edwards Sr. and Alta Edwards; brother, Jimmie B Edwards Jr.; and grandparents, Tom and Effie Hargreaves.
Family rejoicing his heavenly homecoming are his son and daughter-in-law, Dillon and Naomi Edwards and granddaughter Azrael; sister, Carey Edwards; brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Debra Edwards; and sister-in-law, Neta Edwards along with many cousins, nephews and nieces, extended family members and friends.
A celebration of Larry’s life was held on October 30, 2021, at First Baptist Church-Boerne. Donations to honor Larry’s life may be made to the Alzheimer Association or American Diabetes Association.