Laura Ann Baggett Haylett was born November 8, 1970, in Gonzalez, TX to Chipper and Joyce Baggett of Karnes City, TX. She graduated from Karnes City High School in 1989 and went on to earn her Associates of Science in Medical Terminology from Bee County College.
Laura met her future husband Marvin Haylett II at the christening of her cousin in Yorktown, TX in 1996. Laura and Marvin were married in Payette, ID on August 22, 1998, and started their family. They have three children, Rebecca in 1999, Ashley in 2002, and Marvin III in 2003. Laura was a devoted mother and wife, keeping the family together during Marvin’s numerous deployments and moves around the country as she supported Marvin’s military career. Laura and Marvin retired from military service on June 30, 2015, at Fort Bliss, TX and Moved to New Braunfels, TX in 2016 to start the rest of their lives together.
Laura was preceded in death by her grandparentss, Joe and Mary Kortzz; and her father, Chipper Baggett.
She is survived by her husband, Marvin Haylett II of New Braunfels, TX; her three children, Rebecca, Ashley and Marvin III also of New Braunfels, TX; her mother, Joyce Escobedo of Karnes City, TX; and her two brothers, Jeff Baggett of Hobson, TX and Chris Albert of Lake Jackson, TX.
A visitation was held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. A Rosary was recited at 10:00 a.m. and the funeral mass followed at 10:30 a.m., also at the church. Burial followed at the Panna Maria Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home