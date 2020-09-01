Laura C. Stewart of Kenedy, Texas, born on December 22, 1923, in Derby, CT to Alvin Chase and Ruth Wiggin Chase passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at the age of 96. Mrs. Stewart was preceded in death by her husband John W. Stewart Jr. in March of 2018 and son, John W. Stewart III and a brother, Phil Chase. She is survived by her sons: David (Kathy) Stewart of Kenedy, TX, Philip W. Stewart of San Antonio, TX; sisters: Ruth (Bob) Greer of Boise, ID and Dottie (Mel) Decker of Sparrowbush,NY; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and other relatives. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 6:00p.m. to 7:30p.m. at Eckols Chapel. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 10:00a.m. at Kenedy Cemetery. Pallbearers: Jeffrey Stewart, Phil Stewart, Bill Gregory, Brad Yeater, Kyle Franka, Jason Ethridge. Memorials may be made to the Karnes County Humane Society.
Eckols Funeral Home
