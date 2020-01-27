Laura Edith Gunter, age 30, went to eternal rest on January 22, 2020. She was born on October 19, 1989 to Jose Socorro Baltazar and Flora Baltazar in San Antonio, Texas. Laura graduated from Refugio High School in 2008. After graduation she worked as a medical assistant at Yorktown Medical Clinic and most recently was enjoying being a stay at home mom.
Laura participated in many of her children’s activities and she was heavily involved in the community. She served as treasurer for Sheridan PTS, was involved in her kids cheerleading, t-ball, and bake sales. She enjoyed being a substitute teacher for Rice Consolidated School District, was active in the First Baptist Church of Sheridan and so much more.
She has touched so many people by going out of her way to complete any task that came her way. She never missed an opportunity to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. She was the rock for her family and a treasure to her friends.
Laura was the most beautiful, selfless and loving person that many people will ever know. Many will remember the coffee dates, the phone calls, the movie dates, all the laughs and many other things we will all miss the most about her beautiful soul.
Laura married her husband Brinton “Bo” Gunter on March 18, 2017, and they shared a love that was made only for one another, almost like right out of a fairy tale. Besides a marriage that was strong to the core, they had a friendship that was so much more. As a mama she loved her children, Lionel, Grady and niece Mckailynn beyond words.
Laura was one of a kind, sweet, genuine, loving, caring, sometimes very outspoken, maybe a tad blonde and most definitely goofy at times. Remembering her will be easy, we will do it every day, but missing her is a heartache that will never go away.
Laura was preceded in death by her father, Jose Socorro Baltazar.
Laura leaves to cherish her memory husband, Brinton “Bo” Gunter of Sheridan, Texas; sons, Lionel J. Porras III, Grady Wayne Gunter; niece, McKailynn Daniels; mother, Flora Baltazar of Karnes City, Texas; brother Luis Baltazar (Crysany) of Refugio, Texas; sister Angelica Cruces (Jesse) of San Antonio, Texas and multiple nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Henneke Funeral Home in Columbus, Texas with Pastor Allen Tangler officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Henneke Funeral Home.
