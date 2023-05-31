Laura Lee Haynes, age 86, formerly of Karnes City, Texas passed away on Saturday, May 27th, 2023. She was born to Mathew and Eddie Jane Cantu on July 12th, 1936 in Adkins, Tx.
Throughout her life she was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing bingo and arts and crafts. Laura was highly devoted to the churches that she belonged to, New Beginnings Baptist Church in Gillett, and Beth-Elder Baptist Church in Yoakum. She loved her family and will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents Mathew and Eddie Jane Cantu, her husband Collins Eugene Foley, sons, Renwick Haynes and Gilbert Haynes; brothers, Floyd Cantu and Mathew Cantu, sister Bernell Mabry, and grandson Devan LeRoy Haynes.
Laura is survived by her children, Lorna Faye Walker (husband Johnny), Shelby Lee Haynes, Collins Haynes (wife Jackie), Eddy LeRoy Haynes (wife Melinda), Roy Lynn Haynes (wife Trish), Vernon Haynes (wife Cynthia), Cassandra Perez (husband Julian), Wilma Jean Foley, and Terrell Foley. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 2nd at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. The funeral service will start at 2:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Karnes City Memory Gardens