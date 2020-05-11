Laurie Ann Bevel McCarley of Kenedy, TX born on July 16, 1968 in El Paso, TX to Jack and Royleene Jacobson Bevel passed away on May 10, 2020 at the age of 51. Laurie was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Royleene Bevel; and her nephew, Jonathan Hackney. Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer McCarley of Kenedy, TX; sister, Shirlene (Kent) Hackney of Kenedy, TX; brothers: Jack (Shawanna) of DeRidder, LA and Jeff (Liz) Bevel of Wesley Chapel, FL; and numeous nieces, and great nieces and nephews and other relatives. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the First Baptist Church of Kenedy. Memorial contributions may be made to either the Epileptic Awareness or the charity of your choice.Texas 78022.
