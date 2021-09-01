Lazaro “Coco” Cardenas, age 30, of Karnes City passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021. He was born to Luis Cardenas Sr. and Sarita Lara Carranza on June 9, 1991 in Beeville, TX.
Lazaro married Jackie Cardenas on December 26, 2013 in Beeville. Throughout his life Lazaro was a loving husband, father, son, brother and tio. Lazaro spent 10 plus years in the oil industry in Texas and out of state. In his early 20’s he was a volunteer firefighter for Karnes City Fire Department. Lazaro enjoyed spending time with his kids and family, listening to music and barbecuing. Lazaro is a born again Christian that was strong in faith. Throughout high school and beyond he attended weekly Bible studies with Brother Allen Hons. Lazaro will be deeply missed by his friends and family.
Lazaro is preceded in death by his mother, Sarita Lara Caranza; brother, Rudy Cardenas; sister-in-law, Sylvia Ann Salinas Cardenas; and grandparents.
Lazaro is survived by his wife, Jackie Cardenas; children, Grayson Miles Dechert, Maddux Javier Cardenas and Olivia Beth Cardenas; father, Luis Cardenas Sr.; brothers, Louis Cardenas Jr., Jose R. Cardenas (Melanie). Lazaro is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. A prayer service will commence at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Karnes City. Burial will follow at Karnes City Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Chase Mikesh, Alex Lopez, Jermaine (JD) Medford, Alex Alaniz, Mark Urrutia, Jeffery Reyna.
Honorary pallbearers: Mike Mohr, Marshall Mohr, Sergio Sistos, John Salinas, Jeffery Johnson.
Arrangements under the direction of Rhodes Funeral Home