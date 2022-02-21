Lee Roy George Weigang, age 85, of Fashing, Texas passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022. He was born to George Weigang and Erna Haverlah Weigang on May 26, 1936, in Fashing, Texas.
Lee Roy married Mary Anna Bender on August 4, 1962, in Jourdanton, Texas. Lee Roy, throughout his life, was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a lifelong farmer and rancher in the Fashing community. He enjoyed all things outdoors - especially hunting. He also enjoyed building custom rifles as a hobby.
He was a member of First Baptist Church Karnes City and a member of the Windmill Emmaus Community. He was very involved in Atascosa and Karnes County organizations including, Atascosa County Crime Stoppers Board of Directors, Farm Bureau Board of Directors, Farmers Co-op Kenedy Board of Directors, Fashing Cemetery Board of Directors, Karnes County Appriasal Board, Karnes City Stockshow, Atascosa County Stockshow and Fashing 4-H Club.
He is preceded in death by his parents, George Weigang, Erna Weigang ; and son, Glenn Weigang.
Lee Roy is survived by his wife, Mary Anna Weigang, children Lorraine (Wade) Hicks and Joe (Glenda) Weigang, Melissa (Glenn) Weigang; his grandchildren, Chad (Merick) Starr, Cole (Tori) Starr, Dilan (Randi) Weigang, Brittany (TJ) Reich, Ashley Weigang and Joshua Weigang; his great-grandchildren, Easton Starr, Hunter Starr, Kardy Harris, Madison Rylander, Aron Lawson and Wade Cipko. He is also survived by his sister, Maxine (Lambert) Hollub; and many sisters and brothers-in-law. nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday February 21st, at Rhodes Funeral Chapel in Karnes City, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on February 22nd at the Fashing Cemetery in Fashing, Texas.
His grandsons along with his nephew, Gerald Hollub, will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Fashing Cemetery. Donations can be mailed to: Shirley Jambers, 501 Jambers Ranch Road, Whitsett, Texas 78075.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home