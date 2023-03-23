Leon Frank Witte, age 83, of Karnes City passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. He was born to D.W. and Leona Witte on December 6, 1939.
Leon married the love of his life, Joan Bernadette Dziuk, on February 20, 1965, in Kosciusko, Texas. Throughout his life, he was a loving husband, father and Popo to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Leon was a lifelong businessman of City Parts & Service, Inc in Karnes City, Kenedy and Nixon. He enjoyed his bowling league, playing cards, and riding the bus with friends and family to Coushatta where he enjoyed playing his slot machines and drinking cold beer. His other favorite pastime was attending local dances and Waltzing Across Texas with his sweetheart. He especially enjoyed meeting his friends at City Pharmacy every day for coffee. The coffee bunch made it their main priority to keep up with the news and town events. Leon was a faithful member of St. Cornelius Catholic Church and The Knights of Columbus. One of his greatest joys was watching Jeffrey, Kimberly, and Scott compete for his beloved Alma Mater, Karnes City High School.
Leon is preceded in death by his parents, D.W. and Leona Witte, two-day old brother, Johnny Witte, and sister, Rose Marie Jauer.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joan Witte, sons Jeff Witte and Scott Witte (Amy) and daughter Kimberly Woods (Tim), grandchildren Katelyn Lewis (Trent), Kortney Witte, and Kolton Witte (Leeah), Kaitlin, Jacob, Ethan and Addison Woods, Kendall and Kase Witte, great-grandchildren Logan Pace, Elizabeth Lewis, Hazel and Sunny Prado. He is also survived by his sister, Marilyn Biela (Fabian), and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank his loving caregivers Stephanie Pena, Molly Gaytan, and Amanda Gonzales for their devoted love, care and support.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorials be made to the American Heart Association and San Antonio Lighthouse for the Blind and Vision Impaired.
A visitation will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023, at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City, Texas with a rosary following. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City, Texas. Burial will follow at the Panna Maria Cemetery.