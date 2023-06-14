Leonard Arthur Riedel, 89, of Baytown, Texas, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023.
Leonard was born February 21, 1934 at home to Arthur and Minnie Riedel in Fashing, Texas. He attended Karnes City High School and graduated in 1951. He loved his Badgers. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years. While serving in the military he was stationed at USAF Lackland in San Antonio, Briggs AFB in El Paso, Carswell AFB in Fort Worth, New Foundland in Canada, Warner Robbins AFB in Georgia, Travis AFB in California, Dyess AFB in Abilene, Korat in Thailand, Hill AFB in Utah, and Anderson AFB in Guam. He was a Flight Engineer on all types of aircrafts including the C-130 Hercules Cargo Carrying airplane and flew weather reconnaissance out of Guam flying into the eye of typhoons. He also served in Vietnam and was awarded five Air Medals and the Distinguished Flying Cross. He retired from the military in 1976 as a Master Sergeant. Following the military he worked on offshore platforms in Brazil, South America, Lagos and Nigeria for four years. He also worked for Dee Howard for ten years as an airplane mechanic and then retired. After retirement, one of his greatest pleasures was when he would get calls from Marvin or Randy Witte to drive and pick up vehicles and deliver wherever they needed to go.
He married the love of his life Frances Ann Roberson on September 23, 1983 until her passing on April 6, 2013. They loved traveling and were huge Spurs fans and proud Badgers supporters. He attended the Karnes City Baptist Church.
Eventually, Leonard moved to Baytown where he met and fell in love with Margie Gwaltney and they were married on February 6, 2016. He and Margie enjoyed music and this is where he discovered his love for karaoke.
He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Minnie Riedel, twin brother and sister, and son Kelley.
He is survived by wife Margie Gwaltney, son Kenneth, stepchildren Dan (Theresa) Garrett, Kathy (Billy) Carr, Michael (Mary) Stulting, Carolyn (Shorty) Hernandez. Grandchildren Kelsey (Clayton) Reynolds, Elizabeth (Weston) Silverberg, Matthew Stulting, Tyler Hernandez, Holly (Shawn) Woodson and Sabrina Garrett. Great grandchildren Emerson and Easton Reynolds, Ben and Corriene Woodson.
Visitation will be held Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City, Texas with funeral following at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at the Karnes City Cemetery.
Pallbearers are: Clayton Reynolds, Matthew Stulting, Tyler Hernandez, Andy Demmer, James Borroum, Tommy Coan, Robert Diaz and Hudsen Graves.
Honorary pallbearers are: Burt White, Chelo Villarreal, Weston Silverberg, and Dan Garrett.
A heart of gold stopped beating/Working hands at rest/God broke our hearts to prove to us/He only takes the best/Leaves and flowers may wither/The golden sun may set/But the hearts that loved you dearly/Are the ones that won’t forget. We will love and miss you – Husband, Dad, Grandad, Great-Grandad.
Services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home