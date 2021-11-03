Leonard C. Ables Jr. of Meadowlakes, TX formerly of Kenedy, TX was born on February 10, 1925, in Karnes County, Texas to Leonard Caswell Ables Sr. and Effie Pullin Ables, passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at the age of 96.
Leonard and Ruth Appling Ables were married on February 14, 1945. They celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary before Ruth passed away on June 25, 2020. Together they raised three children: Carolyn Ables (Leonard) Reiley of Meadowlakes, TX, Nelson Ables (deceased) and Larry Ables of Helena, TX.
Survivors also include: their grandchildren, Randy (Doris Hohn) Reiley of Helotes, TX, Deborah Reiley (Bruce) Head of Marshall, TX, Tracey Reiley (Shane) Demmer of Crowley, TX, Stephany Ables Roberston of Portland, TX, Lorrie Ables (Jeri) Singleton of Euless, TX, and Kevin Ables of Karnes City, TX; great grandchildren, Tyler Reiley, Amanda Reiley Elder, Katheren Reiley, Ethan Head, Emily Head, Rylie Roberston, Reagan Roberston, Reese Roberston, Ella Singleton, Olivia Singleton, Kyle Ables, Cody, Ables, Mackenzie Demmer, Madison Demmer, Mason Demmer, Major Demmer; and great grandson, Lincoln Head.
Leonard and Ruth lived the majority of their lives in Karnes County, Texas for many years running a dairy farm in Helena, TX. After closing the dairy, they moved into Kenedy, TX, where Ruth worked as the bookeeper for Alamo Lumber Company for many years and Leonard enjoyed working for Alexander Ford Company. They enjoyed playing dominoes (42) with their friends. Leonard belonged to the “Do Nothing Club”, a group of men friends that met at the Dairy Queen in Kenedy every afternoon at three o’ clock for coffee, where they had many laughs. Leonard and Ruth treasured their time on this earth in Kenedy, Texas. Their family and friends were the joy of living.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021 with Rev. Matt Singleton officiating at the Kenedy Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Kenedy.
Arrangements entrusted to Eckols Funeral Home