Leonard Scott Davidson Sr., 93, of Coy City, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
Mr. Davidson was born Aug. 16, 1926, in Coy City to John Henry and Mattie G. (Scott) Davidson.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara (Bardwell) Davidson; second wife, Dorothy (Samsel Newberry) Davidson; and daughter-in-law, Pauline Davidson.
Survivors include two sons, Rickie (Bonnie) Davidson of Coy City and Scottie Davidson Jr. of Karnes City; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 11 o’clock that morning. Interment will follow at the Karnes City Cemetery.
