LeRoy Teniente Franco, 72, of Gillet, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
Mr. Franco was born Dec. 18, 1946, in Big Spring to Raul and Maria (Teniente) Franco.
He was preceded in death by his mother, and his sister, Rosemary Franco.
Survivors include his wife, Vickie Franco; his father, Raul Franco; children, LeRoy C. Franco, Michael W. Franco, Julie McDaniel, Michael McDaniel and Michael L. Franco; grandchildren, Michelle Franco, Robert Franco, Zachary Rutherford, Gabriel Rutherford, Danielle Franco, Jonathan Franco and Benjamin Franco; and eight great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City. Burial will be held at a later date.
