Leslie ‘Les’ Bryan Mika was born January 8, 1954 in Karnes City, Texas, and his time on this earth came to an end on November 9, 2022. Les was the fifth of 13 children born to Lucian and Margaret Mika. He graduated from Karnes City High School in 1972 and lived around the Kenedy, Karnes City, and Cuero areas until he moved west to Arizona, finally landing in Tempe.
Les was an avid racing fan, with a love for NASCAR. As a talented mechanic, he was often sought out for his knowledge and expertise.
Les was preceded in death by his parents, Lucian and Margaret, and one sister, Beverely Mika Tanel.
He is survived by his wife, Terri Mika, of Tempe; his son, Daryl Mika and wife, Keesha, of Austin; his daughter, Marlene Mika Magers and husband, Troy, of Hondo; and grandchildren Tracen and Landon Mika and Alex, Erin, and Ryan Magers.
A celebration of Les’ life will be held on January 8, 2023 at the Karnes City Columbus Club in Karnes City, Texas at 11:00 a.m., with visitation to follow.