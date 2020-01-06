Leticia Monsivais Morin, 54, of Runge, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.
Mrs. Morin was born Oct. 19, 1965, in Kenedy to Juan Monsivais Jr. and Diana Caballero.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Juan Monsivais.
Survivors include her mother, Diana Caballero Monsivais; three daughters, Jessica (Carlos) Valdez of Falls City, Elizabeth Diaz of Runge and Gabrielle Hernandez of Helena; a son, Rafael Morin of Kenedy; 14 grandchildren; a sister, Vivian (Ambrosio) Caranza of Houston; three brothers, Stephen (Cheryl) Monsivais of Kenedy, Israel (Charlee) Monsivais of San Antonio and Tony Monsivais of Floresville; and other relatives.
Visitation was held at Eckols Funeral Home chapel Sunday, Dec. 22, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock that evening.
The funeral service was conducted Monday, Dec. 23, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Rev. Norbert Hermann officiating. Interment followed in Sacred Heart cemetery.
Pallbearers were Israel Monsivais, Tony Monsivais, Ambrosio Carranza, Joshua Monsivais, Michael Maldonado and Eric Monsivais.
