Lillian Mary Opiela Martin, 78, of Karnes City, Texas passed away on July 31, 2020, at Downtown Baptist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on February 2, 1942, to Johnny Joe and Allbina Opiela in Karnes City.
In the 1970s, she worked at Greens Nursing Home as a house keeper and a cook with her good friend Janie (Sylvester) Reyes. Soon to follow she worked at Witte Incorporations as a custodian for Marvin and Randy Witte with her late husband Elbert Martin by her side. She was a member of Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church in Karnes City. She was a member of Town and Country days in the 1980s with her friends Erna Mae Pfiel & Lillian Lyssy. As for many dedicated years the ladies and their husbands kept the organization going until the ladies lost their love of their lives, Johnny Pfiel, Thomas Lyssy and Elbert Martin.
She is preceded in death by her father, Johnny Joe Opiela; mother, Albina Opiela; sister, Helen West; brothers, Virgil Opiela and Frankie Opiela, Sr.; grandparents, Ignatz Pawelek, Geneve Swintek Pawelek; late husbands, Roy Chesser and Elbert Martin. She is survived by, her sisters, Irene Elliott, Bernice (Butch) Syring, Jeanette Byrd, Shirley (Nathan) Bartoviak; brother, Tommy Opiela; children, Carolyn Chesser (Kenneth Henry) & Debra Buehring; grandchildren, Matthew Sullins (Hererto Neria), Travis (Kristen) Buehring, Jordan (Melissa) Buehring; great-grandchildren, Breelee, Bexley and Hudson Buehring; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 3:00pm at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel with funeral service at 4:00pm. with Randy Witte officiating. Burial followed at Karnes City Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Tommy Opiela, Tyler Piskors, Matthew Sullins, Hermerbo Neria, Travis Buehring and Jordan Buehring.
