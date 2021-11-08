With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Lillian Rose (Janysek) Bujnoch, a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched. Lillian passed peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on November 4, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas.
Lillian was born on February 22, 1938, in Panna Maria, Texas, to Veronica and Mike Janysek. Growing up in Helena, Texas, the youngest of 5 siblings, Lillian was a kind and caring child. She graduated from Karnes City High School. Lillian married her longtime love and best friend, Melvin Louis Bujnoch, on September 6, 1958.
Lillian lived a full life as a wonderful wife, mother, homemaker, and hard worker in the automotive and ranching business. She was dedicated in her role as vice president of Bujnoch Auto Sales, the company she shared with her husband for more than 55 years. Often referring to Lillian as “his boss”, Melvin maintains that she was the best boss he ever had. Additionally, the couple sustained an unsuccessful ranching and farming business but it was “fun”.
Lillian loved to cook, bake and garden at the longtime home she shared with her loving husband of 63 years in Floresville, Texas. She enjoyed going on drives in the country with Melvin, and planting flowers and shrubs all around their beautiful garden and did so until there was not an empty space of the landscape left. Lillian would often spend time on the patio reminiscing with her family, watching the birds and deer, and reading every word in the local newspapers from front to back. The family has fond memories of hunting and fishing trips together, times spent on their ranches, and especially fishing for catfish in the lakes with the grandchildren.
Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her daughters the strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Bennie Janysek; sisters, Justine Brenek and Ruth Prasek.
Lillian is survived by her loving husband, Melvin Bujnoch; their three daughters and husbands, Debbie and Gilbert Fragosa, Linda and James Contreras, Pam and Steve Horacek; grandchildren, Jennifer, Casey and Igor, Kimberly and Korey, Chris, Derek, Brandon, Kayla and Connor; plus 3 great-grandchildren Hunter, CJ and Noah. Lillian is also survived by her sisters, Lucy Waclawczyk and Dee Kyrish including nephews, nieces, and many cousins. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Services will be held on November 13, 2021, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Panna Maria, Texas. The visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. and the funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. The burial will be at the Panna Maria Cemetery. Family and friends will gather for a celebration of Lillian’s life following the services.
