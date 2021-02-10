Lillie Mae (Samsel) Metting, 90, of Yorktown, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family on Sunday, February 7, 2021.
She was born on September 23, 1930, in Fashing, Texas, to the late Albert Samsel Jr. and Minnie (Hasert) Samsel. She married Ervin Fred Metting on April 2, 1959, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Yorktown. They made their life together raising peanuts, corn, hogs and cattle on the family farm outside of Yorktown. She also enjoyed working in the yard, canning vegetables and preserves from Ervin’s garden.
Despite having a stroke at the young age of 39, which paralyzed her right side, God blessed her with the determination and ability to take care of her home and family. Even after the death of her husband, to cancer in 1988, she remained brave and strong-willed and was always there for her children. She later devoted much of her time to babysitting her three grandsons, which brought her great joy. When her health declined, she was able to remain at home with assistance of a power chair and caregivers.
Lillie Mae is preceded in death by her husband; parents; infant son, Todd; granddaughter, Autumn Metting; son-in-law, Buddy Stolle; and sister, Lorene McGrath.
She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Rose Stolle; son, Tracy Lynn Metting (fiancee Renee Davenport); grandsons, Dakota Metting, Kalum Stolle, and Kiley Stolle; brother, James (Bobbie) Samsel, Sr.
The family would like to give incredibly special thanks to her grandson, Dakota, for the love, dedicated care, devotion and unselfish attention he gave her, including taking her to doctor’s appointments. Also, the sincerest of gratitude to Rosemary Fraga, Lillie Mae’s longtime caregiver, and to the ladies who assisted in her final days at home.
Pallbearers will be Dakota Metting, Bob McAdams, Kevin Sievers, Ronald Afflerbach, Jay Metting, William Koopmann and Louis Lobner, Sr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kiley Stolle, Kalum Stolle and Walter Warwas.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 11, at Finch Funeral Chapel in Yorktown. The funeral service will be Friday, February 12, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Yorktown, with burial at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hospice of South Texas, or Autism Society of Texas.
An online guestbook may be signed at finchfuneralchapels.com.
Finch Funeral Chapel, Yorktown