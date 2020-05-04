Lina V. Rodriguez, 95, of Panna Maria, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at her residence.
Lina was born on October 24, 1924 in Skidmore, TX to the late Camillo and Herlinda Geurrero Villarreal. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, great-great-great grandmother and a member of Elim Pentecostal Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Andres Romo Rodriguez; parents, and a sister Elida Ramirez.
She is survived by her daughters, Estella Villarreal of Karnes City, Diana Rodriguez Panna Maria, Mary Alice Hall of Heavener, Oklahoma; sons, Andres Rodriguez, Jr. of Carrizo, Jerry Rodriguez of Orange, Juan M. Rodriguez of Karnes City; sisters, Elisa Villarreal of Beeville, Lydia Ortiz of Beeville, Esther Gonzales of Beeville; brother, Aldolfo Villarreal of Skidmore; 16 Grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 35 great-great grandchildren, and 11 great-great-great grandchildren.
Visitation was held Tuesday, April 21, 2020 from 10AM to 2PM in the Eckols Chapel. Graveside Services with Interment were at the Los Cinco Rodriguez Cemetery near New Bremen, TX
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.