Linda Ann Kotara Janysek, age 70, of Panna Maria, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, October 8, 2021. She was born to Pete Kotara and Albina Drzymala Kotara on March 22, 1951, in San Antonio, Tx.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and granddaughter, Adley Janysek.
She is survived by her “Cowboy” of 47 years, Clarence Janysek Sr.; children, Clarence Janysek Jr. (Nancy), Benjamin Janysek (Kristi), Regina Janysek, Rebecca Janysek (Demi), Hilary Yanta (Wes); siblings, Shirley Reynolds (Curtis), Alan Kotara (Dorothy), Larry Kotara (Barbara), Carolyn Janecek (Gary), Patrick Kotara (Sandy), Elaine Janysek (Mark) and Peter Kotara Jr. (Sheri); as well as, grandchildren, Skylar, Sabrina, Devin, Tyler, Michael, Makayla, Justin, Logan, Abbigail, Corbin and Tarah.
Pallbearers were Devin Janysek, James Janysek, David Kotara, Jason Davidson, Larry Cardenas and Jared Helms
Family and friends gathered for a visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Panna Maria, Tx. A rosary was recited at 7 p.m. that evening at the church. The funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021, also at the Immaculate Conception Church in Panna Maria. Burial followed at Panna Maria Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home