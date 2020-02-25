Lisa Kotara, 50, of Falls City, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Kotara was born Aug. 24, 1969, in Abilene to Kent and Lynette (Barber) Higgs. She enjoyed reading, crafting and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; her parents; an uncle, Keith Higgs; and a cousin.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Kotara; three children, Cody Kotara, Scott (Kasey) Kotara and Justin (Michelle) Sturm; a brother, Chad (Nancy) Higgs; and 11 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 27, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home chapel in Karnes City followed immediately by a memorial service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.