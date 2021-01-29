Lloyd Robert Tiemann
July 9, 1946 – January 14, 2021
Lloyd Robert Tiemann, 74, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021 in Bulverde, Texas. He was born on July 9, 1946 in Kenedy, Texas to Leona Alma Kohleffel and Alvin Wilhelm Tiemann. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kenneth Tiemann (Marcie-surviving spouse). Lloyd is survived by his wife, Linda Diane Tiemann; daughters, Lisa Saylor (Shane), Heather Wassner (Brian), and Elizabeth Russell (RJ); brother, Wayne Tiemann (Debbie); sister, Sue Ann Tiemann; grandchildren, Skyler Mayer, Matthew and Ethan Saylor, Brooklyn and Mason Wassner, and Paislee Russell; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
Lloyd joined the Marines at 17 years of age. He served from 1964 – 1967, during which time he completed a tour in Vietnam. While in service he specialized in communications. After his military service, he completed a course of study in Electronic Technology from Texas A&M. He was a computer engineer for over 30 years. After retiring from SAIC in 2013, he focused his time on fishing, travel and family. Lloyd will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loyal husband, loving father and grandfather, avid fisherman, computer wizard, admirable “Mr. Fix It”, and honorable Marine. He was a fine role model with an excellent sense of humor, good hearted nature, and generous to a fault.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, February 8, 2021, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
SERVICE
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8, 2021
6:00 P.M.
PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH
A private inurnment will be in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with military honors.
