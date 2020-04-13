Lorenzo Saenz, Jr., 67, of Karnes City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on March 27, 2020, after a brave battle with cancer.
Lorenzo, affectionately known as “Kiko”, was born on March 8, 1953, in Karnes City, Texas, to Lorenzo Sr. and Ysidora Saens. He was a 1973 graduate of Karnes City High School, where he met the love of his life, Paula (Pauline) Reyna. They married and were blessed with 48 years together and two loving children. As a couple, they owned a restaurant and continued to work as managers in the restaurant business for some time after. Lorenzo then worked for ConocoPhillips and Red Ewald Inc. for many years before leaving for Baker Hughes and finally retiring from GEO Karnes City Residential Facility. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for the Karnes City Fire Department and was a faithful member of St. Cornelius Catholic Church.
Lorenzo had a deep passion for music that started at an early age. During his life he was a member of several bands, including a band called The Drifters and a few conjunto bands traveling throughout Texas. In his spare time, he enjoyed sharing the joy of music by participating in the St. Cornelius Church Choir and performing for residents at the Karnes City Health and Rehabilitation Center and Bluebonnet Nursing Home.
Lorenzo was a compassionate man with a spontaneous sense of humor who was always ready to lend a helping hand in the community. In short, he was a rock star of a dad, husband, son, brother and friend, and he will be dearly remembered in our hearts and thoughts.
Lorenzo is preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, Cruz and Elisa (Licha) Reyna. He is survived by his spouse of 48 years, Paula (Pauline) R. Saenz; children, DanDee (Rocky) Trevino of Lake Jackson, TX and Lorenzo (Lonnie) Saenz III of Karnes City, TX; brothers, Felix (Alice) Saenz of Kenedy, TX, John (Diana) Saenz of Flint, MI; sisters, Guadalupe (Jerry) Moeckel of Missouri City, TX, and RosAnna (Allen Ray) Watson of Louisville, KY. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his loyal pup Rambo and fur grandbabies.
Due to the current CDC and State of Texas COVID-19 regulations the family held a private service at St. Cornelius Catholic Church, Monday, March 30, 2020. A memorial will be held at a later date once restrictions have been lifted. Online condolences may be made at https://www.rhodesfuneralhomeinc.com/obituary/lorenzo-saenz.
