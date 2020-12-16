Louis D. “Donnie” Roberts, of Karnes City, TX passed away peacefully at his home on December 9, 2020 at the age of 63 after a year-long battle with cancer.
Donnie was born in Karnes City, TX on June 26, 1957 to Louie “Boots” Roberts and Irene (Huth) Roberts and was the youngest of four. As a young boy he loved spending his summers in Concan, TX and enjoying all outdoor activities available to him. As a youngster, he and his three older sisters had daily adventures all throughout the neighborhood. He also loved spending time at his grandparents’ farm in Coy City where he helped his dad with cattle, custom combining. After high school, he enlisted in the Army National Guard and served for six years. In 1977, Donnie met the love of his life, Melinda, who had a son from a previous marriage. They married shortly thereafter, raising her son, Jeremy, as his own. They later had their own child together, Jennifer. Donnie has never shied away from a hard day’s work. In his early years, he drove heavy equipment, and years later became a lineman. His final and most prized occupation was driving the school bus for KCISD for 20+ years. He loved his “kids” from all those bus rides over the years and they loved him back.
Donnie is preceded in death by his father, Louie “Boots” Roberts.
Donnie is survived by his wife, Melinda; Stepson, Jeremy (Kristi) Proctor, daughter Jennifer (Jeremy) Mandel, Grandchildren, Kendall Proctor - 4yrs, Kylie Proctor - 10mos, Korbynn Riojas - 10yrs, Garrett Mandel - 2yrs; Mother, Irene Roberts, Sisters: Kaye (Rick) Jamison, Barbara (Boyd) Sims, Jan (Robert) Danmier.
A visitation was held from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. The funeral service was held at 6:00 p.m. also in the Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was private for immediate family members only.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Wounded Warriors Project.
Rhodes Funeral Home
