Louis M. Swierc, age 60, of Falls City, Texas, passed away May 11, 2020 in Floresville, Texas. He was born December 25, 1959 in San Antonio, Texas to Vida Moore Swierc and the late Leonard Ehlinger. Louis was a graduate of Falls City High School, and a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Falls City.
Uncle Louie as he was affectionally called by his nieces and nephews loved to tell us stories and we will miss that so much. He loved watching old westerns and could name all of the big movie stars from the 50’s & 60’s. He loved watching Beavers Football, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Astros and the Texas Longhorns. His claim to being related to the Texas Longhorn quarterback Sam Ehlinger is true. I am sure he is watching the hummingbirds in Heaven with grandma & fishing with Uncle Joe.
He is survived by his sisters, Karen Swierc of Falls City, Kathy Moore and her husband Roger of Converse, TX, Mary Pawelek and her husband Ron of New Braunfels, TX, Vi Swierc of Falls City, and Ruth Ann Eaton of San Antonio; brothers, Philip J. Swierc Jr. of San Antonio, Carl Swierc and his wife Sherry of Houston, TX, Gene Swierc and his wife Blanche of Falls City, and Jon Swierc and his wife Vivian of Hobson, TX; nieces and nephews, Jessica Albright, Brandon Pawelek & wife Kat, Rachel Janosky & husband Zach, Clay Swierc, Cody Swierc & wife Arisa, Saundra Moy & husband Jimmy, Trey Malone & Sydney Parker, Jon, Joseph, Shanna & Jacob Swierc, Jed Eaton & Kathryn, Kadi Abbott & husband Kyle, Sara Beth Young & husband Collin, Megan Bearden & husband Clay, Morgan Swierc & fiancé Joel Cramer; great nieces and nephews, Kynley & Landon Albright, Ella, Tyler, Ben & Peyton Pawelek, Ava, Cait,Hayden Janosky, Mason, Carter, Easton Moy, Parker & Jack Eaton, Ellice Bearden, and baby boy Abbott arriving in September.
Louis is preceded in death by his parents; step-father Philip J. Swierc Sr. and brother in law Joe Eaton.
Visitation was held from 5 PM until 7 PM Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City with a rosary at 7 PM. The funeral mass was a private family mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Falls City. Interment was held at the Falls City Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Jon Swierc Jr., Joseph Swierc, Jacob Swierc, Clay Swierc, Brandon Pawelek and Trey Malone.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask donations be made to the Karnes County Humane Society or the Falls City Education Foundation.
