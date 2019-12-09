Lucia G. Leal, 89, of Karnes City, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in San Antonio.
Mrs. Leal was born Dec. 30, 1929, in Austwell to Dolores (Aleman) and Simon Valdez. She was an avid crafter and gardener. She could design and execute any hairstyle or wardrobe. Her ability to crochet, quilt and even make dolls was unique.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Epolito P. Leal; infant son, Franciso Leal; sons, Robert G. Martinez and Rodolfo Leal; and daughter, Angelita Leal Antu.
Survivors include nine children, Pedro (Maria) Leal, Ramon R. (Elida) Leal, Raul Leal and Janie (Jesse) Hernandez, all of San Antonio, Erasmo Leal of Pueblo, Colorado, Epolito (Mary) Leal Jr. of Corpus Christi, Martha (Ray) Rossett of Kenedy, Angie (Robert) Mendez of Portland and Connie (Edward) Neel of Karnes City; 31 grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. A rosary will be recited that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. Burial will follow at Karnes City Latin Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Raul Leal, Jesse Hernandez, Jaden Carver, Peter Barrientez, Michael Barrientez and Jayvian Barrientez.
Honorary pallbearers will be Aaron Rossett, Erasmo Leal and Johnny Barrientez.
