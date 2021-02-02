Lucille Camber Pawelek, age 86, passed away on January 27, 2021. She was born on September 14, 1934 in Cestohowa, to parents John N. Camber and Regina Mzyk. She graduated from Falls City High School in 1953 as Salutatorian of her class. She married Elmer Pawelek in Cestohowa on June 22, 1957. The couple had four children together. Lucille was a loving mother and grandmother.
Lucille was a stay-at-home mom and then became a substitute teacher at Falls City ISD when all the children were old enough for school. In 2008, Lucille retired from the Falls City National Bank after 23 years of employment. Upon retiring she remained active as a member of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church and was a member of the Altar Society. She was an avid reader, gardener and professional Granny.
Lucille is survived by her loving children: Patricia Gibson, of Poth, Robert (Kellie) Pawelek, of Gillett, Kevin (Laurie) Pawelek, of La Vernia, and Carol (Kenneth) Hosek, of Poth. Her grandchildren, Ashley (Robert) Davis, Jacy (Blaise) Yanta, Jerrek Hosek, Erynn Hosek, Jace Pawelek, Mayson Davis, and Jaxon Pawelek.
She is preceded in death by her husband Elmer Pawelek and her parents, John N. Camber and Regina Mzyk.
Services were held on Monday, February 1, 2021, at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Cestohowa. Visitation was at 9:30 a.m., Rosary at 10:30 a.m., Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. and a burial service followed at the Cestohowa Cemetery.
We respected anyone’s decision to stay distant during this time.
We appreciate your memories and condolences. Memorial donations may be made to Karnes City Public Library, Falls City ISD Library, Falls City, Gillett or Karnes City VFD, or NBVM Catholic Church. Please send all memorials to Patricia Gibson P.O. Box 1025, Poth, Texas 78147.
Rhodes Funeral Home
