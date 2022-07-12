Lucille Garrow, age 86, of Fashing passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022. She was born in Karnes County to Herman and Julia Richter on September 15, 1935. She spent her early years farming with her parents and later graduated with an Executive Secretarial Degree from a practical business college in San Antonio. It was in San Antonio that she met her first husband, Glenn Crabb. Together, they had four children, Annette, James, Catherine and John. It was Glenn who whisked her away to Wyoming where she fell in love with the mountains and fishing streams.
Lucille later returned to the Fashing area with husband, Robert Garrow. Her favorite job on her return was driving the school bus from Fashing School. She loved all of the kids on her bus.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Julia, husband Robert Garrow, and children James Crabb and Catherine Crabb Lantis. She is survived by daughter Annette Tripp and husband David; son, John Crabb; granddaughters Darla McGee (and husband Travis) and Alexandria Tripp; great-grandson Barrett McGee; and many stepchildren and step-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City. A rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. and funeral Mass to follow on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Rhodes Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are Tim Murphy, Danny Denson, Garrett Denson, Jaron Denson, Travis Cook and Travis McGee. Honorary pallbearers are Tom Garrow, Mike Dworaczk, Kevin Hierholzer, and Brian Scott