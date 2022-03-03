Lucille Haverlah Novak passed into the arms of Jesus on Saturday February 26, 2022. She was 90 years, 4 months, and 3 days old. Because she believed in our Lord and Savior, we have assurance that she is home with the Lord and all is well with her soul. No doubt she heard the words “Welcome! Well done good and faithful servant.”
Lucille was born in Lenz, Texas to Otto and Bertha Lieke on October 23, 1931 at her maternal Grandma and Grandpa’s house. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran church in Karnes City.
Lucille grew up on a farm during the depression and she learned about hard work and how to stretch a dollar from an early age. She learned to cook, bake, can, garden, sew, and embroider. She even milked cows and picked cotton. Later she learned to crochet and it became her favorite pastime. Many people were the recipients of her talent, especially her family. She made everyone of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren at least one blanket or afghan.
Lucille graduated from Kenedy High School and attended Texas Lutheran college for one year. She married Gene Haverlah on August 3, 1950. Lucille raised her five children and worked as an office manager for Gene. Later, she became a substitute teacher and loved being with the students.
On May 17, 1986 Lucille married Thomas Novak and they were married almost 30 years. Thomas and Lucille volunteered together and could be seen at the nursing home handing out newspapers and visiting with the residents every week. They loved to take gambling trips to Louisiana and became the organizers for bus trips. Lucille enjoyed playing cards and dominoes. Many nights of entertainment were spent playing 42 or poker. She also loved to dance, especially to polka bands.
Lucille was a member of St. John’s Lutheran church in Poth. She was the church organist for over 30 years. She taught VBS, Sunday School, and was in the choir. She was a member of the VFW and American Legion where she was an officer and served as President and soloist. She was also a member of Hermann Sons and SPJST Lodges.
Lucille took classes in cake decorating and enjoyed making cakes for special occasions even wedding cakes. It was a true labor of love.
Lucille was in ill health for many years but just kept going. She trusted Jesus to carry her each day knowing that He had a perfect plan for her and that her time was in His hands.
Lucille loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She delighted in each new addition to the family whether by birth or marriage. She will be missed by everyone that knew her and loved her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Bertha Lieke; her husband, Thomas Novak; her daughter-in-law, Cindy Haverlah; her stepson, Benjamin Novak; her stepson-in-law, Mike Jaimes; and her sister and brother-in-law, Betty June and Rudolph Polasek.
Lucille is survived by her children, Vernon Charles Haverlah and wife Diana, Douglas Haverlah and wife Heidi, Katherine (Kathy) Haverlah Kolkhorst and husband Gary, David Haverlah, James Haverlah and wife Helen, Darla Novak Huffman and husband Patrick, and Martha Novak; grandchildren, Jeffrey Haverlah and wife Sandra, Rebecca Haverlah Hyer and husband Josh, Michael Haverlah, Daniel Haverlah, Katie Haverlah Adkinson and husband Josh, Kevin Haverlah, Jenny Kolkhorst Sanchez and husband Tim, Chris Kolkhorst and wife Ann Marie, Mandy Kolkhorst, Megan Haverlah Anderson and husband Ryan, Sarah Haverlah, Kristy Anderson and fiance Chane, and Ashley Anderson; great grandchildren, Christopher, Jesse, Kaitlin, Jeffrey Jr., and Jayden Haverlah, Zoe and Bria Haverlah, Makenzie and Madalyn Adkinson, Ryder, Eli, Colt, Walker, Campbell, and Palmer Sanchez, Coy and Cydney Kolkhorst, Christian, Josiah, and Jeremiah Anderson, Jacob and Elissa Segura, Kinley Serrata, Miranda and Makaylee Martinez, and Corbin Keeler; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends
Pallbearers for Lucille will be her grandsons: Daniel, Jeffery, Kevin, and Michael Haverlah, Chris Kolkhorst, Tim Sanchez, Josh Adkinson, Ryan Anderson, and Josh Hyer.
Visitation will be held Saturday March 5, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Vinyard Funeral Home in Poth, Texas. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Poth, Texas. Interment will immediately follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Floresville, Texas. Memorials can be given to St. John’s Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice in lieu of flowers. Online guestbook may be signed at www.vinyardfuneralhome.com.