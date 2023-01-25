Lucio Garcia Jr., age 56, of Karnes City passed away on Monday January 23, 2023. He was born to Lucio Garcia and Victoria Sandoval on July 3, 1966.
Lucio was a man of all trades, but his favorite was landscaping. He loved horses, roosters, and all dogs. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and loved to make jokes. He loved country music and western movies. Lucio enjoyed spending time in the game rooms and arguing with his mom and grandma. He was known by everyone as “Pinky” and will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
Lucio is preceded in death by his daughter, Gabriela; father, Lucio Garcia; and grandfather, Jose Sandoval.
Lucio is survived by his children, Amy Garcia, Allysa Montoya, and Jeremy Garcia; mother, Victoria Moncada; grandmother, Amelia Aleman; brothers, Ramiro Moncada (Cecilia), Pedro Moncada (Letty); sisters, Lupe Garcia Garza, Annie Garcia, Lupe Moncada (Chris); nephews, Jesus Moncada, Chris Shular Jr, Andres Moncada, Alejandro Moncada, Rene Moncada; nieces, Victoria Shular, Marialysa Moncada, Dee’sha Shular, Christin Shular, and Gabriela Moncada; great nephews, Ayden, Sammy, and JaRhian; great niece, Lillianna. Lucio is also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. with a rosary to follow at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City, Tx. Funeral mass will be Friday, January 27, 2023 at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City, Tx. at 10:00 a.m. with a burial to follow at the Karnes City Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Armando Sanchez, Martin Sanchez, Ruben Sanchez, David Sanchez, Renee Sanchez, and Jacob Sanchez.