Lucy E. Dworaczyk Sturm, age 76, passed away peacefully at her home in Coy City, TX surrounded by family on January 14, 2022, after an 18-month battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer. She was born to Thomas L. Dworaczyk, and Cora Elizabeth Hurt Dworaczyk (Aunt Iggy) on December 28, 1945, in Karnes City, TX. Lucy talked about how she was named after one of her mother’s nurses.
She married George Anthony Sturm on June 27, 1964. They were married for 57 years and had two daughters Donna Sturm West and Georgia Sturm Pyle. She grew up in the Fashing and Coy City, TX area. She attended Karnes City High School, graduating in 1964. One month after graduation she and George married and lived in San Antonio, TX for 9 years. They later purchased property from Lucy’s parents, opened Sturm Welding and Merchandise and built their home where she lived until her death.
Lucy was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, where she was a lector, a member of the Catholic Daughters, Garden Club and Fashing Cemetery. She loved reading, traveling (especially her gambling trips with friends), dancing, listening to music, attending local church picnics, talking on the phone with family and friends, caring for others, and driving family and friends to appointments.
Lucy loved life and loved people and always greeted you with a smile. Lucy knew no strangers. If she didn’t know you personally, she would say you reminded her of someone and strike up a conversation and become friends.
Throughout Lucy’s illness, she put her trust in God, but missed working in her yard, hoeing weeds, and waving at people as they drove by her home.
She is survived by her loving husband George; her two daughters, Donna Jean West and husband John of Helotes, TX, and Georgia Ann Pyle and husband William “Todd” of San Antonio, TX; her brother Michael Dworaczyk, and wife Lovona of Campbellton, TX; her Uncle Edward Dworaczyk and wife Sandra of Milano, TX; her grandchildren Taylor Elise West and William Jedidiah “Jed” Pyle; her brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Cora Elizabeth Hurt Dworaczyk; her father Thomas Leo Dworaczyk; her mother-in-law Mary Sturm; her father-in-law Arnold Sturm; her brothers Thomas L. Dworaczyk, and Daniel W. Dworaczyk; her brothers-in-law Leonard Sturm, and Timothy Sturm; her sisters-in-law Joy Sturm and Kathy Sturm; her nieces Rhonda Dworaczyk Osborne, Margaret Sturm, and Mary Lea Sturm Kyrish; and her great-nephew Ryan Kelley.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. with rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 20th at Rhodes Funeral Home, Karnes City, TX. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 21st at St. Cornelius Catholic Church, Karnes City, TX with a graveside service following at the Fashing Cemetery, Fashing, TX.
Rhodes sig