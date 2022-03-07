Lucy (Moczygemba) Felux, age 94, entered eternal rest on March 4, 2022, in Floresville, Texas. She was born April 20, 1927, to Stanik and Albina (Labus) Moczygemba. Lucy was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Henry Felux; sons, Dennis and Mark Felux; daughter-in-law, Carol Felux; numerous siblings. She is survived by her children, Karen Biela (James), Gerald Felux (Shirley), Richard Felux (Kathleen), Betty Moy (Jerry), Janice Kersh (Karl), LeAnn Braun (Charlie), Henry Felux, Jr. (Tammy), Gary Felux (Lisa); 19 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; other loving family and many friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 7, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Poth, Texas, with the rosary recited at 7:00 p.m.
The funeral Mass will be held there at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Father Damian Jaje will officiate at the services.
Interment will follow in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Cemetery, Poth, Texas. Online guestbook may be signed at www.finchfuneralchapels.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Finch Funeral Chapel, LLC Stockdale