Luis Cardenas Sr., age 87, of Karnes City passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021. He was born to Ramon Cardenas and Maria F. Cardenas on March 22, 1934, in Lenz, Texas.
Throughout Luis’ life, he was a loving father, brother and grandpa. Luis grew up in Lenz, Texas, where he played a major role in helping tend to the family ranch while his siblings enlisted in the military. He was in the oil industry for a short time, working in a gas plant in Fashing, TX. Additionally, he worked for the REA for three years. Luis spent time delivering for Stimson furniture and driving a dump truck for the uranium pit. Luis worked at the Ahrens gin and mill. From there he worked for the Kimble Cattle Company. Luis loved being outdoors, and he loved spending time with his boys and grandchildren. Luis will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Luis is preceded in death by his parents, Ramon Cardenas and Maria F. Cardenas; brothers, Frank T. Cardenas, Sabas Cardenas, Ramon Cardenas, Felix Cardenas, Rafael Cardenas and Jose Cardenas; sons, Rudy Cardenas and Lazaro Cardenas; and daughter-in-law, Sylvia Ann Salinas Cardenas.
Luis is survived by sons, Luis Cardenas Jr., Jose R. Cardenas (Melanie); sister, Helen Sepulveda; brothers, Jesus Cardenas (Ermina) and Rudy Cardenas (Christine). Luis is also survived by many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on September 10, 2021, at 5 p.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City, Texas. A prayer service will follow at 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held on September 11, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Karnes City, Texas. Burial will follow at the Karnes City Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Mark Witte, Eloy Vasquez, Sean O’Brien, Robert Jonas, John Vajdos and Eric Herrera.
Honorary pallbearers are Marcos Lopez, Ernie Pacheco, Fernando Martinez, Scott Kimble, Luis Cardenas Jr. and Jose R. Cardenas.