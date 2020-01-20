Luisa Espinoza Ureste, 92, of Karnes City, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
Mrs. Ureste was born March 6, 1927, in Whitsett to Francisco Delgado and Josefa (Onofre) Espinoza.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Adelaido, in 1988; a daughter, Abelia Nancy Barrientes; a son, Rodolfo Ureste; a sister, Gloria; and a brother, Salvador.
Survivors include seven children, Angelita Ureste Gutierrez of Cypress, Josie U. Barrientez of Humble, Celia U. Saenz of Karnes City, Mary U. (Raymond) Booth of Spicewood, Adelaido Anthony (Hilnar) Ureste and Robert Dale (Sonia) Ureste, both of San Antonio, and Gloria Esther Ureste of Houston; 20 grandchildren; a niece; and other relatives.
Visitation was held Friday, Jan. 17, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Eckols Funeral Home chapel with a rosary to be recited there at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass was celebrated Saturday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Pawnee. Interment followed in Nell Cemetery.
A light reception was held immediately after graveside services at the church Hall.
Pallbearers were Tim Thomas, Larry Barrientes, Rene Servantes and Robert Dale Ureste.
