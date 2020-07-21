Lydia Homburg formerly of Fashing, Texas, passed away at CelesteCare Memory Care of Horseshoe Bay, Texas, on July 15th, 2020, at the age of 97 years.
Lydia was born in Shelby, Texas, in 1923. She was preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Ora (Giese) Hentzschel, her husband Clarence Homburg, her daughter Carolyn (Homburg) Esse, and three sisters.
She is survived by one son Norman Dale Homburg (wife Jimmie), and four grandchildren Scott Esse (wife Andrea), Stacie Esse Woelfel (husband Warren), Dale Homburg (wife Erin), Camerin Homburg Lee (husband John), and eight great-grandchildren.
Lydia was a farmer and rancher in Fashing, Texas. She was well known for her award-winning cooking and canning, and for baking and decorating beautiful wedding cakes. She often filled in cooking at the Fashing Elementary lunchroom, to the delight of students. She was known for her friendly, outgoing demeanor and for always being available to lend a hand to family, friends and neighbors.
She was an active member of the Fashing Community, and the Fashing United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and held various leadership positions.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Fashing United Methodist Church.
Memorials may be made to:
Fashing United Methodist Church Memorial
In care of Bernice Schroder
7272 FM 99 Campbellton, Texas 78008.
