Magdalene L. Moczygemba, 93, of Cestohowa passed away peacefully in Jourdanton, Texas on Wednesday December 21, 2022. She was born to Tom Broll and Elizabeth Jaskinia Broll on March 18, 1929.
She was a life-long member of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Cestohowa. Magdalene enjoyed living on the farm where she raised her four children. She enjoyed being outdoors gardening and taking care of the cattle. She loved cooking, canning and always had baked goods handy. She also was an avid seamstress which included making clothing, household items and many patchwork quilts. She loved her family and will be dearly missed by them.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Leon Moczygemba; her second husband Claude Moczygemba; and daughter-in-law, Laurie Moczygemba. Also, by her sisters Regina Gawlik, Frances Sekula, Katherine Kalinowski and their husbands.
She is survived by her children Roger Moczygemba, Linda (Eddie) Lee, Albert Moczygemba and Bernadette Voss; grandchildren Kimberly (Isaac) Castillo, Gary Moczygemba, Blake Moczygemba, Sarah Moczygemba, Travis Voss (Mary) and Levi Voss (Rylee); great grandchildren Brandon Castillo, Dylan Castillo and Joseph Voss and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank her special care-givers, Estella Robledo and Cynthia Perez as well as the staff and her many friends at Argent Court Assisted Living, Jourdanton, Texas for making her time there a most pleasurable one.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28th at the Nativity of the B.V.M. Catholic Church in Cestohowa. A holy rosary will be recited at 11:00 a.m. with the funeral Mass following at 11:30 a.m. also at the church. Burial will follow at the Cestohowa Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cestohowa Cemetery Fund.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home