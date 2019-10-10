Major Douglas Clay Waide, 74, of Aransas Pass, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Corpus Christi.
Major Waide was born Nov. 24, 1944, in San Diego, California. He first served in the U.S. Navy from 1962-1966, then the U.S. Marines and retired from the U.S. Army as a major with more than 20 years of service.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Sue (Donnell) Waide of Aransas Pass; a son, Andy Waide of Texarkana; brother, Doyle Waide of Georgetown; stepchildren, Mellani (Kenneth) Jones of Victoria, Karen (Lynn) Atkinson of Zavalla and Barbara (Wayne) Anderson of Calallen; grandchildren, Kenny, Craig, Tiffany, Megan, Alyssa, Steven, Cody and Amanda; three great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, at 9 a.m. at Eckols Funeral Home chapel
The funeral service will be conducted there at 11 a.m. with Reverend Aaron Corporon of Choate First Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow in Choate Cemetery with U.S. Army honors.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth Jones, Wayne Anderson, Kenny Jones, Coby Jones, Craig Jones and Rich Duffy.
