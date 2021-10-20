We mourn the loss of Makayla Marie Franco who passed away much too young at the age of 18. Her family asks readers to not only remember her beautiful spirit, but to remember to live life to the fullest because life is so short.
A beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, Makayla Marie Franco, left this world unexpectedly, at 18, on Oct. 18, 2021. She was born in Beeville, Texas on July 1, 2003 to Enrique and Vanessa Franco. Makayla grew up in Karnes City, TX, where she graduated from Karnes City High School as a member of the National Honor Society. Makayla was a lover of sports, cheerleading, pageants, and had a beautiful voice that everyone loved. She was funny, outgoing, vivacious, and was crowned Homecoming Queen her senior year. Her presence alone brought peace and joy as she lit up any room with her beauty and grace. She was fiercely loyal to her friends and family, doing anything to offer help or show her love for them.
We will always remember her infectious smile, caring personality and love for people. Her presence in our lives will be sorely missed. When you think of Makayla, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and we should never take a day for granted.
Makayla was preceded in death by her grandpa Arturo Franco.
She leaves behind her parents, Enrique and Vanessa Franco; brother, Jr. Franco; sister, Kaylee Franco; grandparents, Ramon and Christina Alaniz and Viola Franco; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Family and friends will gather for a visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Rhodes Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Karnes City. Burial to follow at Karnes City Cemetery.
