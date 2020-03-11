Manda B. Reid passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at the age of 98. She was born December 9, 1921 in Pawnee, TX to Alice and Joseph Foster. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry A. Reid, Jr.; daughter, Stephanie Luke; sisters, Viola Fugua and Mary Wheeler; brothers, A.T. Foster and Fritz Foster. She is survived by sister, Arleen Ponton and family; son, Andrew (Bubba) and his wife, Shirley K. Reid; son-in-law Dale and Fay Luke; grandchildren, Alexander Reid, Harrison Reid, Amy Moreno, Amanda Luke Bisset and husband, Britton; Dale Luke, Jr. and wife, Bree; and great grandchildren, Jackson Moreno, and Aiden, Connor and Ethan Luke.
After high school, Manda B became a registered nurse attending what is now known as The University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, TX. She subsequently joined the U.S. Navy, serving in World War II and was honorably discharged in 1951. After the military, she moved to Kenedy, TX were she met her future husband Harry, on a blind date. They were happily married for 66 years before his death in 2015. During the latter years of Harry's life, she faithfully took care of him, caring for him daily.
Manda B's nursing career took here through many avenues, serving the community as a school nurse and surgical nurse, as well as Director of Nursing at Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital in Kenedy, TX. In addition to nursing, Manda B spent many happy years caring for her family and community.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kenedy, TX. She was a member of the Progressive Study Club and Esther Sunday School Class. Manda B along with life-long friends served on the Hospitality Committee seeing the the needs of other members of the church. She touched the lives of many people in the community and church. Her love for her family extended out to not only her sisters and brothers, but her niece and nephews, Kathleen, Jeff and Joe Foster. Manda B lived and was a true servant of the Lord.
Public viewing will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Eckols Funeral Home from 4:00p.m. to 6:00p.m. Funeral Services will be held at the First Baptist Church of Kenedy on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:00a.m. with Richard Robinson officiating. Interment to follow at the Kenedy Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Kenedy. Pallbearers: Britton Bisset, James Foster, Jeff Foster, Joe Foster, Joel Ponton and Scott Ponton
